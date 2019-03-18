Speech to Text for Marshall County Jail asking for $500,000 for improvements

new tonight at ten... the money to fix the marshall county jail is coming from a county commission savings account. the comission chairman described it as a rainy day fund. roughly 400 thousand in jail improvements and new equipment is already approved by the commission. that could be just the tip of the iceberg with sheriff phil sims about to ask for more money to fix the jail... waay 31's kody fisher was in marshall county to find out why these improvements are needed... kody fisher "on wednesday the marshall county jail is going to be getting new metal sidings over jail cell windows to cover holes made by inmates. sheriff sims tells me this is just the beginning of much-needed improvements." jonathon watts lives in guntersville... when he sees the holes in the windows of the jail... it concerns him... jonathon watts/lives in guntersville "a little unnerving that something that's so secure is so easily accessed from the outside." nats: kody fisher "sheriff sims tells me inmates were using garbage bags tied together as rope, getting help from people on the outside, and exploiting holes in the camera system to hoist contraband up into their cells." phil sims/marshall county sheriff "you have cell phones enter the jail that could be a safety issue. they could plan a jail escape. they could plan something to harm one of my corrections officers, so it makes unsafe working conditions and we can't have that." nats: that's where this metal siding comes in... it's costing the county commission roughly 25 thousand dollars... but according to the marshall county commission chairman james hutcheson... they've approved roughly 400 thousand dollars in new equipment and jail improvements in the last two months... and they anticipate approving another 500 thousand that the sheriff plans to ask for next week... to fix the dilapidated conditions inside the jail... the money is coming from a savings account commission chairman james hutcheson describes as a rainy day fund... which watts is okay with... jonathon watts/lives in guntersville "i would say this is a rainy day, so definitely i think it's a good use of that fund, that saving account, whatever it may be." kody fisher "sheriff sims tells me jail maintenance was neglected for years, which is why all of this needs to be done at one time. reporting in guntersville, kody fisher, waay 31 news."