Speech to Text for Machete fight suspects behind bars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this video of a machete fight at a huntsville convenience store! huntsville police released the surveillance video after they say 2 people tried to rob the store with their machetes. that's when the store clerk took out his own machete to defend himself! thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. police arrested these two suspects saturday at a buger king after the machete fight... right now, laney nicholson and seth holcomb are still in the madison county jail. they face several charges from robbery to assault. tonight waay 31's sarah singleterry joins us live from the huntsville police department after speaking to the clerk who fought with the two suspects. sarah? even with the two people who initiated the attack behind bars tonight ... this gas station clerk still doesn't want to talk to us on camera ... he said it was because this is all still an ongoing investigation ... but what we can see in this surveillance video sheds a lot of light on what happened ... off the top you can see the man who police say is 32 year old seth holcomb pushing what looks like a machete against the glass ... the gas station clerk quickly responds with his own machete ... holcomb tries to kick in the door to get to the clerk. . . but when he finally decides it's time to go ... the doors are locked ... so he busts through! that's where we see the woman police say is 33 year old laney nickleson ...as the clerk swings the machete at her. during this time, holcomb goes back in the store and takes money from the register. when holcomb goes back outside, you can see the clerk is still going after him... even though it looks like holcomb is trying to leave ... now the fight is 100 percent outside ... and the clerk isn't letting up ... you see him here smashing the glass out of what appears to be holcomb and nicholson's car ... he eventually backs off as the two drive away ... ending the dispute ... i went to the gas station today and there's cardboard above the door where the glass was knocked out ... i also saw the clerk back at work tonight ... things appeared to be business as usual ... but as he said ... what happened is still under investigation ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news