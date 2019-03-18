Speech to Text for Huntsville Animal Services receiving record amount of dogs

day. casey? i'm here at huntsville animal services where workers tell me they are receiving at least twenty dogs a day...and while they are unsure of the exact cause, there are many theories. karen sheppard/ director "chief was a chained dog and you could tell from the chain, his hair had grown around his collar and then obviously he was chewing through his tether and then getting out and then trying him up and then he was getting off until there were like 15 tethers." chief was brought in to huntsville animal services over the weekend. according to his file, he was aggressive at his previous home..and lived on a chain. karen sheppard/ director "a dog that's out on a chain, in the mud, in the cold, in the heat, with a dog house that leaks, that doesn't have straw in it, that's skinny, that's dirty, that never gets off the chain, i just think that's really bad." director karen sheppard says the number of owner surrendered dogs and strays they receive each day has double in the past two months. sheppard says it's possible a reason for the increase in dogs could be due to the new no- tethering ordinance. now, an owner can be fined for chaining an animal to anything at all. karen sheppard/ director "we don't know what's going on...people speculate...is it the chaining ban? we don't know." she also says part of the reason could be that people are not chaining their dogs anymore..and then the dogs get away. karen sheppard/ director "i think a lot of people who live in the county are trying to get off chains...they figure it's probably time they need to do it." sheppard says if a dog is living on a chain...there are better options. "we are trying really hard not to take people's pets because they are chained...we don't want people giving up their pets because they are chained, we want them to do the runner." sheppard told me they are getting a lot of adoptions lately...but it just isn't enough to keep up with the amount of dogs that are being brought in. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.