Speech to Text for Kate's PM Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are coasting toward through the end of winter and into spring. yes, temperatures are a bit below average , but it's sunny and quiet across the valley. tonight, temperatures will be cold enough to warrant a freeze warning as we drop to the freezing mark. you'll need to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants. our next chance for rain is still fairly minimal. with high pressure dominating a large part of the eastern u.s., the next front trying to enter the valley won't make much of a statement on its journey through the region. at most, you can expect about a tenth of an inch of rain. temperatures will remain largely unaffected and on friday, temperatures will be able to reach the upper 60s. the weather remains decent through the weekend as well. saturday should be nearly perfect with a sunny sky and a high near 70. on sunday, we look to start out nice before clouds increase later in the day. spotty showers return sunday night. it's time for march madness! which company is offering their employees a chance to win a million dollars a year for the rest of their life...if they get their bracket right. it's bruce pearls birthday, and what better present than an sec tournament title.... its the veteran coach's first sec title too! he never won at tenneseee. this celebration years in the making!!!! the last two seasons pearl has won 52 games and only lost 17. the year's auburn team is shooting the three ball, playing excellent defense and having so much fun doing it.. and cole blackstock and myles parker give credit to the man in charge for the culture pearl's created. he's a jokester so we like to all have fun and live in the moments. a legend, a legend, to be apart of this team is such a blessing. pause for 3 horace is right auburn's impressive 84-64 win didnt lie. aubutigers are the fifth seed in the ncaa tournament they take on 12th seed new mexico state for a mid day tipoff thursday in salt lake city. auburn is doing practice differnt this year, they are