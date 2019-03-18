Speech to Text for Man arrested for stealing over 60 batteries

couldn't find her. new at six.... tonight the man on your screen is in the madison county jail after going on a month long crime spree. 49 year old billy aldridge is accused of stealing 60 batteries from farm equipment. the burglaries happened at three businesses in northeast madison county that are less than 10 miles away from each other. waay 31's sydney martin learned from the madison county sheriff's office this isn't the first time the man's committed this crime. lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office "batteries that will be starting tractors, combines, caterpillars, industrial trucks. so they are pretty good sized batteries." the madison county sheriff's office said billy aldridge stole 60 of those large batteries in less than a month... the madison county sheriff's office told me he took them from madison county co-op, cotton growers co-op, and heart of dixie popcorn and supply all in or near new market. investigators believe he used a tool to remove the batteries carefully so he didn't damage them and he was taking them across the state line to tennessee to sell them for money. lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office"buying all these batteries new would have been over 10 thousand dollars." the sheriff's office learned aldridge was the man behind the thefts after he unsuccessfully tried to sell some of the batteries to a metal scrap yard in hazel green... lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office"back several years ago he had committed the same offense. he's done this for a career either stealing from people, breaking into vehicles or other methods of theft. "the madison county sheriff's office believes there may be more victims out there and is asking anyone who's had a battery stolen for farm equipment in the recent weeks to contact them. in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news." the madison county sheriff's office said some of the batteries were recovered but investigators are still working to