Speech to Text for Sheriff's office looking for thief on the run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six - more than a week later - and a thief is still on the run after burglarizing a business in limestone county. take a look at this video! you can see the suspect taking the cash from a drawer. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay went to the neighborhood where people aren't used to such bold burglars. neighbors here on mckee road tell me they're sleeping with one eye open after learning this local business was burglarized. now, those neighbors tell me, they just want the thief behind bars. pkg: april hamm, lives nearby "it's scary for me, knowing it's right here in my backyard." april hamm grew up on mckee road and says she's never worried about crime in her neighborhood until recently, when someone broke into the business behind her homeamerican hardwoodsand stole hundreds of dollars in cash. april hamm, lives nearby "i have a six-year-old and i fear that something is going to happen here. they're going to think they're going to get away with it again, because they got away with it the first time." hamm says her son's safety is her number one priority, and she wants him to feel safe at home. april hamm, lives nearby "i don't want him to have to be scared to go outside during the day, because he loves playing outside." and hamm isn't the only neighbor on edge after the burglary. ronnie crabtree, lives nearby "that freaked me out. it's right here, right at my front door. i wish they'd find them and do what they need to do to them." april hamm, lives nearby "whoever it was, i hope they catch them, because, like i said, it's in my backyard. they could've gotten stuff out of my yard or broke into my house." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news if you have any information about the burglary, you're asked to call the limestone county sheriff's