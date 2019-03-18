Speech to Text for Huntsville Bus Riders Upset with Bus Stop Conditions

been under investigators' radar. bus riders in huntsville are upset about the condition of bus stops. riders say they're full of trash...and makes them want to avoid the bus stops. waay 31's casey albritton talked to people waiting at bus stops today and learned why they get so messy. casey? i'm here at one of the bus stops along university drive...the people i talked to today told me the bus stops along this road are the worst in huntsville. you can see there is trash near my feet...cans, cups, and paper... something that bus riders say they are not the cause of. romell brundidge "and most definitely it's all trash at at the bus stop and they really need to be cleaning...it really looks kind of bad over there." vantenza coats "i would like to see the bus stops cleaner because i'm a bus rider and i just hope people take the initiative to get the job done to make a better environment." these are the reactions of bus riders when i asked them how they feel about huntsville's bus stops. romell brundidge "i see beer cans, newport boxes, food sitting right there at the bus stop. vantenza coats "beer cans, restaurant cups, paper, or smoking, cigarette packs." they're tired of having to wait at dirty bus stops. romell brundidge "it's kind of nasty and needs to be clean." tommy brown with the parking and public transit department says they do routine cleanings three times a week... and blames the homeless on making the stops hard to maintain. tommy brown/ director of parking and public transit"we certainly ask people to think about other people's rights and ability to have a clean shelter to wait in and ask people to clean up after themselves...that would make our jobs a lot easier." riders who have to use the bus say the mess can make the wait uncomfortable. vantenza coats "it will make a person nervous...." romell brundidge "it doesn't really feel comfortable because for me i don't like to sit in a messy bus stop. i like to have to where it needs to be clean...and everybody can just sit there and enjoy themselves when they catch their bus...but in the meantime, it's just filthy." because bus stops are public property, brown told me that he will respect people's rights to stay there whenever they please...and the mess can be prevented by showing a little bit of respect. reporting live in hsv, casey albritton waay 31 news.