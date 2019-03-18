Speech to Text for Dekalb County Capital Murder Case Moves Forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information at 5 on a capital murder trial in dekalb county. christopher madison appeared in court today for the strangulation of 11-year-old amberly barnett. we learned today -- his case will now be heard in front of a grand jury. waay-31s alexis scott was in the courtroom today and is live in front of the dekalb county courthouse to tell us what happened. earlier today chief investigator david davis sat in the witness chair and told the courtroom some of what he remembered the night ameberly went missing from her aunt's home in dekalb. davis told the court room madison confessed he went looking for amberly himself -- but couldn't find her. and after several hours went by -- police sent dogs for her scent and they found her in his backyard in the woods -- strangled to death by a rope. davis stated the police noted there were drag marks in the ground leading from the back of the home -- to the woods where amberly's body was found. davis also recalled that madison's significant other told him she found a pair of blood stained jeans that he left in the dryer. she told him that it was odd-- due to the fact that their washing machine had been broken and madison didn't normally clean. after those details were shared -- the judge decided that the case will be heard in front of a grand jury. the family of both amberly and christopher were both seen visibly saddened. reporting live in dekalb -- alexis scott waay-31