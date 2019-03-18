Speech to Text for Former Limestone County Softball Coach Arrested for Child Sex Abuse

5 investigators arrested this former softball coach for committing sex crimes against children. prosecutors in limestone county charged - bradleyloggins with sodomy and two counts of sex abuse of a child younger than twelve. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay is live after learning where he coached and asking investigators if they think there are more victims. a couple of parents told me this is where bradley loggins coached their daughters' softball team. within the last hour i learned limestone county investigators have warrants on loggins for a third victim. something parents tell me they're disgusted to hear. mom and coach "absolutely infuriating to me. the words 'mad' or 'infuriating' have a whole new meaning." this woman didn't want to be identified but she is a softball mom and a softball coach, and that was her reaction after learning investigators arrested bradly loggins on child sexual abuse charges. investigators tell me there are multiple victims, and hearing that as a mom... mom and coach "there are no words for what you would want to do to somebody who has hurt your little girl." and as a coach... mom and coach "you look at all these little girls as your kids. and you want to take care of those kids, and i would do anything in my power to take care of those kids." i learned bradley loggins coached an ardmore twelve-and-under team in 2013 and 2014. the limestone county girls softball association says it ran a background check on him before allowing him to coach and it came back clean. i'm still working to learn why and when he left the team, but this coach says the association takes the children's safety very seriously, and their current coaches are the best around. mom and coach "any time an adult is on the field, they have to have a background check. not just if it's in a game, but also if it's in practice. the coaches that are here are good people. i know all of them and they really are good people. i would trust my kids with any of them." in the meantime... mom and coach "you have to keep a really close eye out and talk to your kids. it just makes you put your guard up a little bit higher and keep it up high." that mom says she's proud of the victims for coming forward and talking about what happened, because she believes it could prevent something like this from happening again. reporting live in ardmore, sk, waay 31 news