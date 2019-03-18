Speech to Text for Auburn players talk the big dance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up 10 points. the nasdaq climbed 25 points. everyone get your brakets ready! march madness is right around the corner.. waay 31 sports director lynden blake is in the studio with just how ready auburn players are for the big dance. 34 years, is how auburn fans have waited to say their basketball team took the sec tournament. its a celbration that will go on for awhile!! but the team has to quickly refocus for the ncaa tournament. its auburn's 10th tournament appearence, and trust me, they want everyone to know they're ready to make a run for the tite. excited for auburn basketball's sec championship? yes. do the players think that's all they're capable of? no. "it's not over yet, this is not where the sky stops for, we just want to keep going all the way through march and the first couple of days in april, get to the final four and play for a national championship. " auburn is in their second straight ncaa tournament. after a 31 point loss to clemson in the second round last year, jared harper is confident this year's squad is better prepared for success. "we've returned a lot of players, that are another year in this so it's great." the fifth seeded tigers travel out west for their contest against 12th seed new mexico state thursday in salt lake city, the aggies are one of the toughest 12 seeds in the big dance, they haven't loss a game since january third. "you don't have to make it to the final four to play for a national championship, we play new mexico state thursday and that's for a national championship. " "you know i just think we are a good spot in this position, and just focus on the process, this is only my second time in the tournament so i don't know much about it but i just want to win." its madison native myles parker's first ncaa tournament. the freshman is excited to represent madison county on the national stage. "it's a blessing to be from the 256 with kerryon and all of them from madison academy, i knew auburn was a great place but its a blessing to represent the 256." four wins in four days, the tigers are fatigued. bruce pearl says monday will be a light work load, then the players know its time to put in their best work of the year for a chance to be national champs. "we're going to keep on rolling, stay in the gym and go as far as we can go." waay 31 bracket challenge. enter at waay tv dot com back slash waay to win. or visit our homepag its on there too top right tab.