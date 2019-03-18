Speech to Text for Auburn fifth seed in NCAA Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in nashville at the westin hotel to find out their fate for the ncaa tournament. they are the fifth seed in this year's bracket and coach bruce pearl says he's not worried about where the tigers stand. bruce pearl: "you know i don't worry about that stuff. we're just happy to be sec champions and excited about going to play for a national championship." horace spencer: "i'm not worried about the seeding. we got a good spot in a good position. you know just focus on the process." let's take a look at auburn's midwest region foe, twelfth seed new mexico state. bruce pearl: "i know chris jans and i know his teams played really hard. they're very athletic. they play at an underrated conference and of course we're in the dreaded five-twelve game." the aggies no stranger to the big dance, this their third straight appearance. bruce pearl: "i just know he's a terrific coach. we got a chance to see them last year when we were in san diego. he does a terrific job. those kids play really hard, they've always been very athletic." new mexico state beat western athletic conference opponent grand canyon in their conference tournament to earn their standing. horace spencer: "i mean just one game at a time, just focus on new mexico try