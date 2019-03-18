News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
1 Dead in Netherlands Mass Shooting
1 Dead in Utrecht, Netherlands Mass Shooting.
Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: John Wood
Huntsville
Clear
44°
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
43°
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
39°
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
42°
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
43°
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Machete armed robbers met with machete armed cashier at Huntsville convenience store
Jackson County man drowns after boat capsized near Stevenson Bridge
WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Tianaa Dangers
Attorney: Madison County first court in U.S. to recognize aborted fetus as person with rights
Huntsville churches react to "Stand Your Ground" law
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: 3-time illegal immigrant raped child, hid in closet
Ireland's political differences spill into Huntsville's St. Patrick's Day parade
Leighton family saves mom, baby from sinking car
2019 Panoply Arts Festival music, events revealed
Jack Daniel Cooperage in North Alabama produces key ingredient for Tennessee whiskey: Barrels
Community Events