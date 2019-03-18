Speech to Text for New Drainage system installation

limestone county. happening today -- work on a huge drainage improvement project will get started and it could have an impact on your commute. the city of athens said hawkins groundwork will begin work on north houston street blocking part of the road north of pryor street. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in athens now with a look at how this work will impact you. rodneya? bill...alyssa...this project is starting after the city of athens experienced drainage issues during the big rainfalls over the last several weeks. the project is expected to improve drainage for over 150 homes and buildings in the area including athens elementary school. map today crews will block north houston street north of pryor street to begin the drainage improvement project. the city of athens received a 450-thousand-dollar grant from the alabama department of economic and community affairs to do the work between athens elementary and athens- limestone hospital. the city matched the grant putting up over 150-thousand- dollars itself. the project will impact several neighborhoods including first avenue, horton street, and hobbs street in the first avenue neighborhood. in addition to improving the drains, new reinforced concrete pipes, over 30 inlets, and pavement work will also be part of the project. live this week athens schools are on school