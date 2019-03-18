Speech to Text for Preliminary hearing for man accused of murder

happening today -- a dekalb county man is expected to be in court after being charged with capital murder for the death of an 11-year old girl. take a look at your screen - 33 year old christopher madison - was arrested in the beginning of march after the body was discovered 200 yards behind his house. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with a look at when the accused killer will be in court today. the dekalb county sheriff's office believe 11 year old amberly barnett was strangled to death by christopher madison. he is facing a capital murder charge. take vo: authorities believe barnett was murdered at the beginning of the month on march 1st after finding the body on march 2nd. the body was found in a wooded area behind madison's house. officials say the girl disappeared from the mt. vernon area of dekalb county but their search extended far into cherokee county and even parts of georgia. madison is being held in the dekalb county jail without bond. our sources say madison is the brother-in-law of barnett's aunt, who the girl was living with when