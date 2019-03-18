Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. a dekalb county man charged with the murder of an 11 year old girl will be in court today. take vo: 33 year old christopher madison - was arrested in the beginning of march after authorities believe he strangled amberly barnett. the body was discovered 200 yards behind his house. the hearing is set for 1:30 pm bill? one prison inmate stabbed another to death and, right now, the state department of corrections morning is investigating the attack. according to the d-o-c, this past friday the man on your right, devarrieo shepherd - attacked ray little at the bibb county correction facility. shepherd now faces a murder charge. possible new u.s. tariffs could negatively impact huntsville's toyota manufacturing plant. the head of toyota north america says it could threaten its planned 750-million-dollar investment. that includes expansion at the huntsville toyota plant and 4 other plants across alabama -- tennessee and west virginia. police said today the new zealand gunman acted alone, but may have had support. australian white supremacist brenton tarrant made his first court appearance saturday-- where a judge said he could face other charges. u.s. state department warning americans to stay away from utrecht following a deadly mass shooting. one person is reported dead, several more injured. dutch military police are on "extra alert" at airports and "vital buildings during the manhunt for shooter in utrecht, netherlands. may have fled in a car. an official media update is expected in the next 15 minutes. information is now being released after investigators were able to listen to the black box recording from the ethiopian plane crash. data shows the crash was similar to the deadly lion air crash in october. no specifics were given as to how the two crashes were similar. today a drainage improvement project will get underway in athens. map? this will take place on north houston street just to the north of pryor street behind athens elementary school. the more than 600 thousand dollar project is expected to improve drainage issues for more than 150 homes and businesses in the first avenue neighborhood. other roads that will impacted include horton street, hobbs street, and first avenue. bill... the city of hartselle is trying to make your wait time a little easier when it comes to car tags. the county commission voted to pay $400 a month for a room to be used as a waiting area room next to the tag office at the crestwood shopping center on u.s. 31. the county commissioner wants to have a 40-seat