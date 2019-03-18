Speech to Text for Monday Morning Weather

state tomorrow. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? chilly start to your monday but we weill see sunny skies. most of the tennessee valley will run 5-10 degrees below normal this afternoon. we will see a gradual warming trend this week with highs back to near normal friday and into this weekend. the next chance for any precipitation will be wednedsay night and into thursday as a weak system drops into the waay-31 coverage area. expect dry weather sunshine friday and saturday. better chances for more active weather will arrive sunday and into next workweek.