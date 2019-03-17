Speech to Text for Jackson County man drowns after boat capsizes

topping your news tonight. a jackson county man drowned after the boat he and two others were in ... flipped over. we're hearing from a man who saw the 3 men fishing friday night. hours later ... he saw their boat floating upside down. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sarah singleterry learned the deadly boat accident is far from typical for the area. sarah: i'm on the stevenson bridge boat ramp where john ellison has been taking his boat out for 15 years ... and in all that time he said he's never seen an accident like this one ... john ellison "it was just a freak accident." i caught up with johnn ellison sunday afternoon as he was headed out onto the water ... he told me he'd been by here earlier this weekend ... on what started as a normal friday night ... je "about 8 o'clock, 8:30 i was headed to my girlfriend's house to go eat, and i saw them bow-fishing at first. then about 11:30ish, 12 o'clock i was coming back and i saw the boat underwater." shocked by what he saw ... ellison immediately picked up the phone ... je "my buddies, i called them to see if it was their boat and it wasn't them." according to the jackson county sheriff's office three men were bow-fishing friday night on flooded property near raccoon creek in the stevenson bridge area ... authorities say the boat hit something and capsized ... two of the men were able to make it back to the bank ... but jaron willmon died ... je "i just thought they flipped the boat. i know stuff happens, but i didn't figure that somebody would've drowned out there." a sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed marine police and the scottsboro jackson county rescue squad responded to the boating accident ... and the rescue squad found willmon's body early saturday morning ... based off his experience on these waters ... ellison said it's possible for someone to drown out there ... but never thought it was likely ... now he's wracking his brain ... trying to figure out how it happened ... je "i still don't know what they could have hit. there's no tree or nothing where the boat was at." and he said tree limbs and trash are the biggest things boaters around here have to look out for ... but no matter the explanation ... je "crazy stuff and sad stuff happens, but that's definitely a tragedy." ellison's going to keep getting out on the water ... and keep an eye out for anything that could cause him harm ... in jackson county ss waay 31 news the jackson county sheriff's office told us they're still investigating