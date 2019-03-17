Speech to Text for Auburn Defeats Tennessee in SEC Championship Game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ou can't beat a team who is playing this good. the tennesee vols learned that today in bridgestone arena when auburn put on a three-ball clinic. the tigers made 15 threes, and played solid defense to upset the vols 84-64. and for the first time since 1985 auburn wins the sec tournament. remember i said auburn was putting on a three-point clinic? today senior bryce brown, set the record for most three pointers in the sec tournament with 18. pkg: "i did? i didnt know that, wow, thats blessings, to set that kind of record, i wasn't even thinking about that but thank you for letting me know that." auburn basketball is back on top. "it means a lot, thats what i came here for to change auburn basketball and we did." charles barkley was part of the last auburn team to win the tournament championship, now auburn fans have new faces to look up to. "it just feels amazing, so many players have come to auburn and went to the nba or played over seas, and so many players haven't goten to the point that we've gotten to." "to win the regular season last year and come back this year and solidify that, its incredible." bruce pearl is the man who came to the plains, recruiting guys to change the culture. "a legend, a legend, "great feeling to get to a point where we can make history, everyone contributed, hats off to everyone." a program turned around, the sec trophy is coming home to auburn, where work starts for the big dance. "we're not done, we are not close to being done, we are ready for the ncaa tournament." look live: first round of march madness starts thursday, this win improves auburn's chances of getting a high seed. right now, they're projected to be a four seed. lauren cavasinni is at the westin in nashville for the team's selection show watch party, see what bruce pearl and players have to say about their seeding at 10. .