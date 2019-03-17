Speech to Text for Local Islamic Center Hosting Vigil for New Zealand Victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on sparkman drive. good evening. thanks for watching. i'mgregprivett. waay 31's sierra phillips is live with how this devastating killing spree is impacting people here at home. sierra. greg, right now final preps are underway inside the huntsville islamic center. i want you to take a look at the program for tonight's event- the majority of speakers aren't members of the center. the list ranges from a former city attorney to a rabbi from a huntsville synagogue. event organizers tell me tonight's vigil is an opportunity for the huntsville community to heal together. iqbal- "giving all these people who are reaching out an opportunity to come, to stand, to speak, to listen" abu-alrub - "they've dropped by and stopped and brought flowers, they've called, texted, and its just very much appreciated." since friday, deborah abu- alrub has been hard at work organizing sunday's vigil. abu alrub- "everyone has to do their part, and if this is the part i play then." she tells me the huntsville community has a great track record of acceptance and open arms. and after the shooting at two new zealand mosques friday ... huntsville has stepped up again. abu alrub- "every person that i have reached out to quickly and without hesitation have said we will be there, we will support you and we would like to share some words of comfort with your community" event organizers, like huntsville islamic center president omar iqbal, tell me tonight's vigil is an opportunity for healing. not only for members of his faith ... but others. the effect of friday's tragedy extends beyond the muslim community. iqbal- "a tragic event that's occurred to humans... humans that happened to be muslim but humans all the same" organizers say its powerful to see huntsville come together. sadly, though, events like this have become all too common. abu alrub- "let's think about and actively come up with ways to prevent the hate and the fear that are leading to these events so hopefully this is our last vigil" the vigil starts tonight at 6 with a welcome and prayer. everyone is invited to attend. reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips