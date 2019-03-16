Speech to Text for Kira Lewis Jr. has phenomenal year at Alabama

this doesn't have an impact on what kira has been able to do. "i didn't think i was going to be here a year earlier so to be here a year earlier and living out my dream i'm glad god blessed me." his mom, natasha, always believed he'd be in this position. "i'm very proud that he's able to come and compete it's been a dream come true for him and it's actually wonderful to see you son come live out his goals" kira leads the tide in points this season, impressing teammate john petty, but the jemison grad has known what kira is capable of since playing against him in high school. "he came in a fully passed everything i thought, i didn't realize he was going to get as good as fast, he looks like a veteran out there." natasha says kira's character off the floor is what she's most proud of. "he's expected to give his all every time he steps on the court with anything he does." if the tide gets in the ncaa tournament, the trifecta of north alabama talent will get to play together again. kira and riley norris are confident they have the resume to make it to the dance. "i think so, we beat ole miss and they're a tournament, i know the loss to kentucky might affect but they're a #1 seed for a reason they should get in." "i feel like if worry abou what it can control it will take care of itself." players will have to wait till sunday to see. reporting in nashville, lynden blake waay31 sports. and i just