News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Auburn Players React to Advancing to Tourney Finals
UAH Loses to Lynn in GSC Tournament
Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 7:08 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Few Clouds
49°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
52°
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
46°
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
46°
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
45°
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Leighton family saves mom, baby from sinking car
Traffic Alert: I-65 southbound shut down between HWY 72 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Rd. due to wreck
The anonymous winner of the largest lottery jackpot is donating part of it to Alabama tornado victims
Jack Daniel Cooperage in North Alabama produces key ingredient for Tennessee whiskey: Barrels
Littleville Volunteer Fire Department chief resigns
Machete armed robbers met with machete armed cashier at Huntsville convenience store
Students compete at first Huntsville international robotics competition
Huntsville churches react to "Stand Your Ground" law
Florence police: 2 charged in separate choking attacks on girlfriends
Finally! A lengthy dry spell
Community Events