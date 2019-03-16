Speech to Text for Auburn Advances to Finals in SEC Championship Tourney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lauren cavasinni is at bridgestone arena. the fifth seed auburn tigers absolutely on fire this afternoon going up against eighth seed florida. the m-v-p of this one was none other than jared harper. the junior coming out big as usual when the tigers need him to the most, going five for seven from beyond the arc with 20 points in auburn's 65-62 win over the gators. after the game, harper tells us what it's like to lead this team in the s-e-c semifinals. "just trying do what i can do like to help our team win. i'm a winner, we have a team full of winners, we want to win, we don't like losing, so we just want to do anything we can do to win." ll: the tigers going to the s- e-c championship for the first time since 2000, there set to take on tennessee/kentu cky who just beat kentucky/tennessee a little while ago. tip off is at noon right back here at bridgestone arena. coming up at six hear from the some of the auburn players about what it's like to have someone like jared harper on this tournament team. reporting in nashville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.