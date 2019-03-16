Speech to Text for MACHETE ARMED ROBBERS MET WITH MACHETE ARMED CASHIER AT HUNTSVILLE CONVENIENCE STORE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and maintain existing roads. something you don't hear every day. police say two robbers armed with machetes tried to hold up a convenience store on pulaski pike. but, the store clerk fought back with his own machete. right now ... huntsville police are investigating. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the huntsville police department with a blow by blow account of how the accused robbers got more than they bargained for. sierra. greg, i'm here at the police prescient just 10 minutes away from the conoco on pulaski pike. the conoco is the center of a police investigation after that machete fight broke out just inside the store. early this morning- huntsville police say those robbers ... a man and a woman ... came into the store, armed with machetes. they demanded money. but, they got something else. the store clerk pulled out a machete of his own. all three of the people went head to head in a a machete fight. police say the two robbers then took off with money. they didn't get far, though. a police officer eye-deed their vehicle and pulled them over less than 2 miles away at a burger king. that's where the officer arrested the duo. during the machete fight ... everyone suffered some scrapes and cuts on their hands. but no one was seriously hurt. reporting live