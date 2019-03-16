Speech to Text for Gas Tax Hike Evenly Distributed? Some Say No.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama's new gas tax hike is already signed into law. but, some counties ... might not get their full cut of tax money for the first two years. it's all because money from the tax will be spread out based on population data from the 2010 census. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres-perez talked with folks to find out what they thing about it. greg- the extra money you're going to pay at the gas pump is intended to improve roads across the state. but after taking a closer look at this bill ... some folks complain counties like madison, which is rapidly growing, are being cheated of their cut. and people who live here say it's just not right. bonen "the way our roads are. we really need some help around here and if that's what it takes i guess that's what it takes." lin bonen sees the need for the gas tax hike. but he's upset about something else. he's found out his home ... madison county ... won't get as much of the tax money at first. that's because allocation of the gas tax is based on the 2010 population. "it's not right. they need to go by what we got now. we're the second largest city in alabama now!so, who is getting our money?" "here's a breakdown of how the state will distribute money from the gas tax. an estimated 67 percent of the money will go to the alabama department of transportation for the rebuild alabama fund. another estimated 8 percent will go to towns and cities. and 25 percent of the money will go to alabama's 67 counties. half will be equallly split among all the counties. but it's the other half that's causing controversy. it's based on the how each county's population compares to alabama's total population. here's the problem. the gas tax bill requires numbers from the 2010 census instead of updated population estimates. that means counties that lost population during the last 8 years will be getting more money than they should. and growing counties will be getting less. take a look at the latest population estimates from the u.s. census. you can see a significant jump when comparing last year's estimate with the census numbers from 2010. that's an increase of over 100 thousand people ... or an estimated 2.3% population increase in 8 years. for counties with population growth ... like madison, the latest census numbers show an increase of almost 20 thousand people or 5 and a half percent! one local representative would like to see madison county get a better deal. still, he points out the county's position will improve after the first two years. that's when census data updates and madison county's cut will even out. but frustrated taxpayers like lin bonen say that's not enough. "10 years ago we weren't the second largest city in alabama. now we are! so therefore, we should be getting our fair share of it.that's right.me: you're saying that right now, not in 2 years? lin: not in 2 years, right now that's right! in 2 years, we'll be even bigger." reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. you'll start noticing alabama's fuel tax hike august 31st. the tax increase will add 6 cents for every gallon of gas and diesel. in october of 2020, that tax will go up even more ... another 2 to 8 cents a gallon. then in october of 2021 ... another hike. the tax makes its way up to 10 cents. after october 2023, the tax will fluctuate based on the national average of highway construction costs. but the tax rate cannot go up or down by more than a penny a gallon. montgomery will start distributing money from the fuel tax no later than january of next year. that money will go to programs to help relieve traffic congestion ... improve infrastructure