Speech to Text for Rob's Saturday Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time! the tennessee valley went from overcast to clearing skies this morning through this afternoon. even with the sunshine most of the area saw afternoon highs that were 5-10 degrees below normal. mostly clear skies overnight will also allow for a chilly start sunday morning. some patchy frost is possible and you may need to take care of sensitive plants. expect plenty of sunshine sunday and monday but highs will remain below normal. next best chance of any rain will be late wednesday and into thursday. most of the data shows a weak system but some showers will be possible. thanks chris! in nashville ... the auburn tigers took on the florida gators in the semi- finals of the s-e-c tournament. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is at bridgestone arena. the fifth seed auburn tigers absolutely on fire this afternoon going up against eighth seed florida. the m-v-p of this one was none other than jared harper. the junior coming out big as usual when the tigers need him