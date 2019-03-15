Speech to Text for Drain issues in Jones Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help is finally on the way for some jones valley homeowners whose properties turn into raging creeks in a hard rain. this is video sent to us during last weekend's severe floods. they live in a neighborhood just east of bailey cove road.... homeowners say water pours down from tea garden road. and storm drains get clogged with massive amounts of debris. homeowners reached out to waay 31 when they couldn't get help. waay-31s alexis scott explains what's now being done. homeowners tell me the storm drains are failing ... city engineers have removed large amounts of leaves and limbs like this one. now -- the city of huntsville is working with those homeowners to create a plan. brent beason, lives on smoke rise road "the worst runoff i've seen in 24 years." brent beason says clogged drains and heavy amounts of rain are damaging his property, and his neighbors. robert scudamore, lives on wind river circle "when it first starts raining, you don't see the flood and then pretty soon here comes the water. it's like a stream, almost a waterfall." robert scudamore tells me the drains on his street get clogged with debris and anything washed down from tea garden road. robert scudamore, lives on wind river circle "the entrance is not sufficient to grab all the water, it just runs right on by us." beason says it takes hours to clean up the damage. brent beason, lives on smoke rise road "i have to keep all the debris that washes and clogs and diverts the system clear on several acres or it floods the back of my house." neighbors tell me they did find a collapsed pipe in a storm drain on tea garden. the city confirms the collapse, and sent city engineers to survey the neighborhood thursday. they have two options ... an open drainage flume to catch the excess water when drains get full. or installing a new pipe under the storm drain. but neighbors say if it rains heavy before a new fix ... they'll have the same problem all over again. robert scudamore, lives on wind river circle "it floods and it's over ankle deep." i reached out to the developer today. he told me he is aware of the flood issue and is working with the city of huntsville to make sure the water isnt coming from the development itself. the city of huntsville told me that if homeowners are experiencing any other flooding -- they can feel free to come by the office to talk about it. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.. city engineers found a collapsed pipe in one of the storm drains on tea garden yesterday. the city of huntsville says they will be looking to replace it as soon as possible so less flooding