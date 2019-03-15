Speech to Text for First Huntsville International Robotics Competition

happening now... students from around the world are competing in huntsville's first robotics competition. it's happening today and tomorrow at the von braun center. each team, made up of students from kindergarten to high school seniors, has to create their own robot. the teams only have six weeks to complete the task... and then the robots compete in front of judges. "this whole challenge teaches us about stem, and about teamwork and even marketing, and time management, and teaches you so many life skills not just stem...that you become an all well-rounded student and even help you decide what you want to do in college. several awards are given out at the end of the competition to teams that were exceptional