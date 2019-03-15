Speech to Text for Four new hotels could cause parking problems in downtown Huntsville

new information... four new hotels are coming to downtown huntsville! three of them are coming to areas around the von braun center. a fourth - near the courthouse. city tourism officials say huntsville needs more hotel rooms to be competitive. but as waay 31's sidney martin found out ... it comes with a cost. dan, najahe -- people have been coming in and out of this parking garage all day as there are many events going on at the von braun center-- soon half of it will be gone..but the city told me it plans to add an additional two stories to the part it keeps so parking spaces aren't lost. glenda beard, lives in madison county,"the last time i came to the craft show i couldn't find a parking space in any of the garages. they were all full. glenda beard told me she comes to the von braun center often...and parking is normally an issue...so hearing even more hotels are about to be built...with no additional parking added concerns her. glenda beard, lives in madison county, " i don't think there is enough parking space now..so it's really going to be difficult." visitors from the shoals told me they were shocked by the transformation in downtown. roger bigbie, lives in florence "i'm amazed by all the construction going on in huntsville." four new hotels are in the process of be built or will soon be built in the downtown area...adding 574 new rooms.... roger bigbie, lives in florence "there must be market for the amount of rooms they are looking at." the convention and visitors bureau tells me, there is a market. hotels stay at full occupancy during the week, mostly because of the arsenal. judy ryals, convention and visitors bureau "mostly during the week monday- thursday those rooms are all sold out and they have to go to other parts of the city." beard told me she thinks more parking should have been the focus...instead of more hotels downtown. glenda beard, lives in madison county,"i think they could space them out throughout huntsville and not put them all downtown." but the visitors bureau says huntsville needs more rooms to accommodate the current need, and to bring in tourism. judy ryals, convention and visitors bureau"we still want to see a little bit more. we are just delighted we have some openings soon. and adding to our downtown inventory. the city of huntsville told me today it's looking into seeing if they can add additional spaces to this garage when it gains two extra floors. and they reminded me another garage is being built , and that will add 500-spaces. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. we wanted to know how competitive huntsville is when it comes to hotels. so we looked at chattanooga, which is a little smaller. we found the difference is stunning. the city of huntsville has about 56-hundred hotel rooms. but take a look at chattanooga... more than double, at 13-thousand 500. 25-hundred of