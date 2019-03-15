Speech to Text for St. Patrick's Day Entertainment District

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by the outbreak... happening now... we're finally looking ahead to a nice weekend ... the first in a long time with no threat of rain or worse. many of you are looking forward to st. patrick's day celebrations. the city of huntsville is expanding hours for two entertainment districts... you can carry your purple cups all day, in the areas highlighted below. waay 31's sydney martin shows us the steps police are taking to keep the peace. dawn davis, lives in madison county,"i was wearing green yesterday. i got my nails green. i'm 99.7% irish." people in huntsville are already getting festive for saint patrick's day...and the city's ready to hold its celebrations as well..huntsville police told us two entertainment district hours will be extended. dawn davis, lives in madison county, " 6 am to midnight is quite a long time." that means you have 18 hours to walk around with your alcoholic beverage... so officers will be making sure people who are celebrating do so responsibly. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "if you plan on drinking that early in the morning plan on getting a ride out of there that afternoon." davis told us she plans on partaking in the festivities so she'll leave her car at home. dawn davis, lives in madison county,"when you're a yankee st patricks day is a big deal. so i love it." huntsville police told us they want to change the amount of d-u-i's given out this holiday...but it's up to you to make the right choices. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"have a good time come out but also be responsible." "we definitely have had a level of dui arrests more than normal, so we do expect to have some individuals to make some bad decisions." syd, "now you have to have your drink poured in a purple cup like this one to be walking around with it. huntsville police told me they won't just have officers in the entertainment districts, but all around the city. in hsv sm waay 31 news."