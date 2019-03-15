Speech to Text for TVA's Rockpile Recreation Area still closed

end of the year.. for the first time in 24-days, the tn river is below flood stage in florence. that means communities along the river are finally drying out and damage assessments to parks along the river can finally happen. waay31's breken terry shows us why one tva parks is still closed im here at tvas rockpile recreation area thats just below wilson dam. and you can see the gates are closed and caution tape is up. tva officials tell me the park sustained a lot of damage and the bathrooms were completely submerged because of flooding. raper- it was a whole lot of water more than i've seen in this area and i've lived here for 40 years. beth raper runs at tva's trails on a regular basis and one of her favorite spots is the rockpile recreation area. she sees firsthand how high the water is. raper- there was water everywhere. it kind of looked like waves coming up at the beach and we just wandered down to places we normally run which were covered by water. tva said it hasn't been able to fully assess the damage yet but the whole park was submerged because of wilson dam's high flows. raper says she hopes the park is fixed soon. raper- we love playing down there. look live tag: tva said it could take weeks for this park to open back up becuase of the clean up process. in muscle shoals bt waay31. tva does not know how long repairs to the park will take they are working on that now but are hopeful some parts of the park will be open soon.