Speech to Text for Storm Damage in Cullman County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

david muir. you're taking at a live look at the white city community in cullman county. this is one of the 15 homes with damage from a confirmed tornado. it's a similar view to other parts of the state -- right now the national weather service is looking into 12 possible tornado tracks.. "just... pick up piece by piece and try to see what's left" waay 31s sierra phillips is live in cullman county tonight to tell us where families go from here.. sierra? i want you to take a look at this home behind me. its some of the most striking damage i've seen here in cullman county. you can see debris scattered all over the yard, multiple huge trees that feel right into the house, and windows shattered. the howell family tells me they found broken glass in bedrooms, and they had to use a tractor to remove large amounts of debris. they've even had to track down chickens and dogs. it's hard work..but the family is staying positive. "it'll be a couple weeks before this gets under control....but we'll be alright" this property is just behind the community center which has its own amount of damage -- especially to the roof ---you can see behind me. in cullman co sierra phillips waay31 news