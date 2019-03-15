Speech to Text for Tornado causes damage to community center

happening right now ... the community of white city is picking up from a tornado. you can hear the sound of chain saws throughout the community this afternoon. the national weather service confirms it was a tornado that hit the cullman county community. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. the weather service says large hail and straight-line winds also caused damage across alabama... it may take several days to survey it all. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at one of the homes damaged in cullman county. sierra? im going to move out your way so you can see some of the cleanup effort here in cullman county. i want you to take a look at how many trees are scattered all around the ground, take a look at the damage to the roof, and the family car. this is significantly better than it was when i was here just last night. i talked to the owner of the tree service that is currently working on this house. he told me his crew was here throughout the night and into today. he told me, it's some of the worst he's seen in more than three decades in his line of work. and it could take weeks to get this home back to where it was. i've been in this business approximately 34 years, and this would be one of the top 10 storm damages. there's like 9 trees on these elderly's people's house and driveway all these trees you see here were collected from this yard. cullman emergency management tells me 15 least 15-homes are damaged. the red cross will come in and put a dollar figure on that, but county and city officials don't yet know when that will happen. in cullman county, sierra phillips, waay31 news