Speech to Text for Mother and baby rescued from floodwaters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

injuries have been reported. tonight we're hearing from a woman who raced to the scene where a mom and baby were trapped in a pond! their car ended up in the water last night, off gnat pond road in colbert county. waay31's breken terry shows us how the close call happened. look live: i am here on gnat pond road and these ponds are filled to the brim with some water still over the roadway and at night you can't really tell where the road starts, it was in this very spot where a mother and her baby crashed into these waters. i caught up with the family who came to help them. pitts- i was shaken it was scary seeing the car in the water like that. shonda pitts lives on gnat pond road and thursday night she got a frantic call from her daughter. pitts- she was on her way home and she calls me and tells me there is a car in the water and she could see somebody moving in the car. pitts says her daughter didn't know how to help mother and baby, because her own son was in the car. pitts- she wanted to help but she didn't want to leave him in the car with it sitting. pitts and her husband jumped into their car and raced to the scene. pitts- we just gave her a hand up to get her out of the ditch she was already out and holding her baby at the time. pitts told us the car was almost submerged. pitts- it looked pretty deep. like it was getting close to getting into the passenger side of the window. maybe a couple of inches away from the window. pitts said the mother was pretty shaken and they took care of her 11 month old while she talked with police. pitts- i just held her in our truck and kept her warm. one of the paramedics came in and brought a blanket and a towel so we kind of dried her off until her mom got done talking with the policeman. with water still up along gnat pond road pitts tells us she's thankful the accident wasn't worse and says this just shows the flooding dangers still facing parts of colbert county. pitts- even after all this time there is still water everywhere. more water than i've ever seen in this area. pitts says she never got the mothers name but wants to find who they are so she can check up on them. pitts- i'd like to know. i think they were good. she didn't seem to fuss at all. she was so good. look live tag: the sheriff tells me the mother and baby did not go to the hospital and were not injured. in leighton, bt waay31. the sheriff tells us investigators don't know what caused the mother