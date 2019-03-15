Speech to Text for University of Tennessee Offers Free Tuition

in birmingham. new at midday- the university of tennessee will soon begin providing free tuition to people living in the state starting in the fall of 2020. interim university president randy boyd announced thursday that tuition and fees will be covered for students with household incomes under $50,000 a year. qualifying students will be matched with volunteer mentors and need to complete service- learning hours. both incoming students and those already enrolled