Huntsville Abortion Protester Lawsuit

Two anti-abortion protesters are suing the city of Huntsville over an ordinance that limits permitted events from being heard inside nearby buildings

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 12:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Huntsville Abortion Protester Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday - two anti-abortion protesters are suing the city of huntsville over an ordinance that limits permitted events from being heard inside nearby buildings. al.com reports the two people say the ordinance violates their right to free speech during protests outside the alabama women's center for reproductive alternatives... the ordinance was amended in 2017 to say noise from events can't be "plainly audible" from inside nearby buildings. clinic employees say the hendersons' screams from outside the clinic are so loud they can be heard by doctors and
