Speech to Text for SEC Championship in Nashville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nashville is the place to be for s-e-c basketball fans. right now, sports director lynden blake is in nashville with a recap of the tournament and how it's playing out for auburn and the crimson tide. post season basketball is about two things, survive and advance. the tigers the first team to take the court, playing missouri. they haven't won since 2015, but with guys like horace spencer they get it don 81-71 final score. i asked killen native cole blackstock and his teammates what this means to the team. "it feels great, we've been really playing as a team these last few games," "it feels good to get this out of the way, now we're focused on the next game. auburn takes on south carolina tomorrow around 2:30 now alabama takes on ole miss. tide fighting for their ncaa chances, and it would take an epic comeback from alabama, they're down 13 at the break. this is what avery johnson told his team at the half. "his message was just we got to come out tougher, our mind's got to change if we want to win this game." the tide turned in the second half, bama outscored ole miss 38-19, this is the play that put the game on ice, a north alabama showcase, kira lewis jr with the steal, john petty with the finish. final alabama 62- ole miss 57. "kira stole it, i thought he was going to let some time run out, then i saw him go up for a layup so i crashed the boards, and finished." kira had four steals, and 13 points, impressive for a 17 year old in his first sec tournament game. "when we all play hard, we'ere a good team, its hard to beat us." albertville's riley norris said this comeback shows this team's grit. "we're one team, we're happy for each other, it showed tonight." alabama has less than 24 hours to prepare for kentucky, the defending champs. petty says he expects a lot of fans from the 256 to make the drive up 65 "i feel a lot of people from huntsville are going to come, because its closer to nashville, so i feel like a lot are going to come." we'll be here all day with reaction from our local players. reporting in nashville lynden blake waay 31 sports. a brand new development is coming to downtown huntsville. a brand new development is coming to