Clear

Authorities Searching For Inmate

Authorities Searching For Inmate

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Authorities Searching For Inmate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

apple devices. breaking news overnight, the alabama department of corrections is searching for an escaped inmate. take a look at your screen. authorities say casey cook left the childersburg work release center in talladega county. cook left around 10 last night. he was sentenced in 2018 for possession of a controlled
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events