Speech to Text for New Hotel Brings New Jobs To The City

new this morning -- a brand new hotel is coming to downtown huntsville after the huntsville city council unanimously approved future plans. that's according to an al dot com report. the report says the autograph collection by marriott hotel will be located across from the von braun center on monroe street. that's where we find waay31's steven dilsizian who explains the economic impact this hotel brings. alyssa - according to al dot com, this boutique hotel is a $40 million dollar project that will create 150 jobs. the report says this hotel will feature 187 rooms in a six- floor building - with a rooftop bar and two full-service restaurants inside. the facility would be built on the site of the current von brown center parking deck between monroe and church street. in the construction plans, the city would demolish the older portion of the parking deck to make room for the hotel, according to al dot com. this would be the fourth hotel either planned or soon to open in downtown huntsville. al dot com says in the agreement, the hotel will open no later than the end of 2021. in huntsville - sd - waay31 news.