Speech to Text for Damage Left Behind by Severe Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no decision has been made. happening today-- crews will be out in cullman county surveying the damage left behind from a strong line of storms-- attempting to determine if a tornado touched down. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with a look at how crews from all across the valley were on high alert for those storms. rodneya. the johnson volunteer fire department spent time in the community cleaning up the damage caused by the storm putting tarps on damaged homes. candy reeves a volunteer firefighter told waay 31 the damage was minor -- mostly shingles and siding coming off of homes. she told us thankfully no one was hurt during the storm. but the roof at the community center was badly damaged -- and they'll no longer be able to hold tuesday's special election in the building forcing them to relocate. today the fire department will hit the streets again to continue cleaning up after the storm and helping anyone who's in need of assistance. "we'll go back and recheck these areas for anybody that needs any kind of tarping or help in protecting their homes before the insurances can get out." tuesday's election will now happen at the johnson's crossing volunteer fire department which is just next door to the community center. reeves told waay 31 no voting materials were damaged in the storm. live in hsv, rr, waay