Speech to Text for Breaking News Center: New Zealand Shooting Investigators Discover Explosives

in a car. new details, new zealand police commissioner has confirmed 49 people died in shootings at two mosques. right now, one man is being charged with the murder and will be appear in court tomorrow. here's video of new zealand police rushing to the scene in christchurch. reports say an australian man claimed responsibility for the shootings and described immigrant motives in a manifesto. this morning-- nearly 50 others are