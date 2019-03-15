Clear

Breaking News Center: SEC Charges Former Volkswagen CEO

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on Volkswagen and its former CEO Martin Winterkorn being charged with defrauding investors by the Securities and Exchange Commission

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Breaking News Center: SEC Charges Former Volkswagen CEO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are still investigating. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --in the past 20 minutes --securities and exchange commission --charged volkswagen --former ceo martin winterkorn --charged with defrauding investors --during emissions scandal from 2014, 2015 --fudging diesel emissions results --volkswagen: --"the s.e.c.'s complaint is legally and factually flawed, and volkswagen will contest it vigorously,"
