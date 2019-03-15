Speech to Text for Breaking News Center: SEC Charges Former Volkswagen CEO

are still investigating. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --in the past 20 minutes --securities and exchange commission --charged volkswagen --former ceo martin winterkorn --charged with defrauding investors --during emissions scandal from 2014, 2015 --fudging diesel emissions results --volkswagen: --"the s.e.c.'s complaint is legally and factually flawed, and volkswagen will contest it vigorously,"