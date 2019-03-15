Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. today the national weather service will be in cullman county to survey damage from yesterday's strong storm. vo crews will be working to determine if a tornado actually touched down or not. the storm caused downed power lines, damaged roofs, and shingles and sidings to fly off of homes. the roof of a community center was also severley damaged forcing the county to find another building to hold tuesday's upcoming special elections. the elections will be at the johnson's crossings volunteer fire department instead. steven... according to al dot com the huntsville city council approved future plans for a brand new hotel. take vo: the hotel would be in downtown huntsville across from the von brown center and will bring 150 jobs with it. the hotel is expected to open by 2021. alyssa? breaking news overnight, officials with the alabama department of corrections are looking for an escaped inmate. authorities say casey cook left a work release center in talladega county. cook left around 10 last night. multiple australian news outlets report that brenton tarrant is the shooter in custody for the mass shootings at mosques in new zealand. tarrant published a more than 70-page manifesto online and identified himself on twitter. that account is now suspended. in the manifesto, he said he had planned an attack for two years and to attack that specific mosque for three months. new details, the new zealand police commissioner has confirmed 49 people died in two mosque shootings. right now, one man is being charged with murder and will be appear in court tomorrow. this morning, boeing says they will continue to build new 737 max planes. while they keep building them, they won't deliver them to any airlines as they work to find out what caused them to crash. for now, around the world the aircraft is grounded indefinitely. the deadline to renew february 2019 motor vehicle registrations and pay property tax on vehicles has been extended through march 15. this is for people who live in cherokee and jackson counties. happening today, the northwest shoals community college and the university of north alabama will officially sign an agreement-- .making it easier for students to transfer to u- n-a for a more affordable cost. after the agreement is officially signed students transferring to u-n-a will get a 20-percent tuition scholarship. happening today, monster jam is revving up their engines for their show tonight in huntsville. crews spent time preparing the von braun arena for monster jam. we've got all the information about how to purchase tickets,