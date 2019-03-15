Speech to Text for Cause of Athens house fire being investigated

the cause of the house fire on cross key road in athens is narrowed down to two possible causes... this is what it looked like shortly before four oclock when crews arrived to put out the fire... as you can see... flames engulfed the house... destroying it... waay 31's kody fisher is live in athens... kody... what are fire crews investigating as the possible cause of this fire? right now... the piney chapel fire department tells me it could have been either lightning... or an accident in the kitchen that caused this devastating fire... right now... one man was in the house when the fire broke out... but he is expected to be okay... his family told me earlier he made it out without a single burn... the family was too emotional to speak with me on camera... because this house represents thirty years of family memories... that all went up in flames... while they're devastated to lose the home their mother built... they're thankful their family member is okay tonight... the piney chapel fire department tells me they will be back out here in the morning to continue their investigation into what exactly caused this fire... reporting live in athens... kody fisher... waay 31 news...