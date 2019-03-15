Speech to Text for Cullman County storm damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the white city community in cullman county is cleaning up after today's storms damaged buildings and power lines ... clean-up crews are done for the night -- but they say there's still plenty of work to be done. waay 31's sarah singleterry is there ... she's live now to show you some of the work still to be done ... i'm at the white city community center ... and you can see the roof took a big hit ... damaging winds peeled parts of it right off! the johnson's crossing volunteer fire department is stepping up in this area and helping tarp roofs ... but the chief said it's not safe for them to go inside this building let alone get on top of it ... but his firefighters were out in this area earlier when it was still light out ... helping a community that's eager to help them right back ... candy reeves "they're coming out and they're asking if they can help us in any way." candy reeves has more than 30 years of experience under her belt as a volunteer fire fighter ... so this isn't her first bad storm ... cr "it makes us be on our toes when they say it's going to come through. we happen to be in the storm path, it seems like, of every major storm that comes through here the last several years." but the community support she's seen today never get's old ... cr "it's very humbling to have the community come together the way they have today." she said people were just stopping by the station asking how they could help clean up ... thankfully reeves said no one was injured during the storms ... and most of the damage here was minor ... shingles and siding damage on houses and downed power lines ... they've checked and double checked on the homes in the area ... and they're not done ... cr "we'll go back and recheck these areas for anybody that needs any kind of tarping or help in protecting their homes before the insurances can get out." reeves said they'll start making their rounds again tomorrow morning ... and will likely work through the weekend to make sure everyone in the community is taken care of ... live in cullman county ss waay 31 news there's a special election in cullman county tuesday ... and the damaged community center in white city also serves as a voting precinct for about a thousand people ... that means tuesday you'll need to cast your vote next door at the johnson's crossing volunteer fire department ... the precinct inspector told us no voting materials were damaged in tonight's storm and voting hours will still be from