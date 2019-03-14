Breaking News Center: Deadly Pipeline Explosion

Clear
WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on a gas pipeline explosion in Western Iran that killed at least five people

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past hour --pipeline explosion in western iran --killed 5 people and injured 6 others --look at eyewitness video --province governor --blast set ablaze a bus, a water tank truck, and two sedans, --the bus was fortunately not carrying any passengers. --death toll
