Speech to Text for Thursday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

$616 million dollars! we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? heading out the door this morning you will notice the gusty southerly winds. a wind advisory is in effect until 7 pm this evening. some gusts to 40 mph will be possible. it is also a mild start with temperatures holding in the mid 60s throughout the tennessee valley. the other major headline for today will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. the severe window will be early afternoon through this evening for the waay-31 coverage area. the most widespread concern with any thunderstorm will be damaging winds but a quick spin-up tornado remains possible. expect clearing friday behind the cold front with periods of mostly sunny skies. you will notice a major drop in temperatures with highs remaining in the 50s friday through this weekend. there is even a concern for patchy frost sunday morning.