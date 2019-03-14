Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. a major announcement will be made at the toyota engine factory in huntsville this morning. now we dont know what will be said but waay31 will live stream the event and have reporters at the event. it starts at 10 am alyssa? this morning we know the body found in sauty creek in marshall county is that of koy spears. the 18-year-old from dekalb county disappeared nearly 3 weeks ago. his jeep was swept away by floodwaters in bucks pocket state park, 3 fisherman found his body near the location he was last seen. madison county commissioner phil vandiver told waay 31 they've discovered a natural wet weather spring under a road-- and believes is could lead to more issues. it's underneath raspberry way. vandiver says the weather needs to hold off before they can make repairs. happening today, the senate is set to vote on a resolution that disapproves president trump's national emergency declaration. republicans say the vote today will result in congress sending the president a resolution blocking the border emergency he declared last month. former texas representative beto o'rourke announced he is running for president in 2020. the 46-year-old narrowly lost his senate race against ted cruz in 2018. in his annoucement video o'rourke calls for america to "squarely confront the challenge of climate change." happening today, the flight data recorders for the boeing plane that crashed in ethiopia is expected to be sent to france for examination. president trump announced an order to ground all boeing 737 max 8 and 9 jetliners in the us. state congressman mac mccutcheon-- says senators are talking through the terms of a lottery bill. right now, there is still no telling where the lottery money would go but there is a big push to put the money towards education. happening today-- the huntsville city council will vote to approve over 20 new jobs for the public transportation department. the city tells waay 31 the positions are necessary because of the plan to expand bus routes to the weekend-- and to