Possible Alabama Lottery Impact

new tonight at ten... a lottery in alabama could be a step closer to becoming a reality... house speaker mac mccutcheon who represents north alabama...says senators are talking through the terms of a lottery bill right. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's digging into the details of where money from the lottery would go... and how having a lottery would impact some businesses in our area... right now... there are still plenty of unknowns where money from the lottery would go... but there is a push to put the money toward education. representative mccutcheon told me in the past few years he's seen a major shift in what people in north alabama think of a lottery... all you have to do is walk through the door of a convenience store to see that difference first hand... nats: sushant ghimirey is the assistant manager of a convenience store... nats: any time there is a big jack pot for the lottery... he talks to his customers about it... sushant ghimirey/conveni ence store manager "pretty much like 70 percent are for it." felisa crutcher nats: is one of the customers who wants the lottery... felisa crutcher/wants the lottery "i will walk right across the street to the store to play some money on the lottery." representative mccutcheon says he won't pass judgement on a potential lottery until he can read the details of a bill presented to the house... he said there are certain possibilities being floated around for what the money will go to... the top possibility... is funding for education... he will push for the people of alabama to vote and decide on the issue... instead of the legislature in montgomery... nats: this store knows the purpose of the lottery would be to pay for things like education... but they are drooling over the possible economic impact for their business... sushant ghimirey/conveni ence store manager "pretty much they would not only be buying the lottery ticket, but they would be kind of thirsty, or they feel like grabbing something to go with it, so i think that would boost the business." i talked to around 30 people in huntsville about the lottery today... every single one says they're for it... but several raised concerns about making sure the money goes specifically to something important... representative mccutcheon told me that is something the legislature would decide before setting up a vote for the people of alabama... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...