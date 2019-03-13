Speech to Text for Timing trending earlier for severe thunderstorm risk Thursday

then. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. a huge and powerful storm system winding up over colorado and kansas wednesday afternoon will be the biggest player in our weather through the end of the week. it will bring wind, rain, a risk for severe thunderstorms, and some weekend chill to the tennessee valley. the wind was already evident across the area wednesday. gusts to 25-30 mph have been recorded throughout the afternoon. winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to over 30 mph will remain possible through tonight and thursday. rain is next. it will start increasing between 2 am and 6 am early thursday morning. areas of rain be around during the day thursday. the rain may break up, which would allow the atmosphere to warm and energize before a stronger line of storms arrives thursday evening. if the rain breaks up, that line of storms will have potential to be severe. damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out. if the day is more rainy and warming is limited, the severe weather risk could get shut down before it starts. it's always best to plan for the worst case scenario so you aren't caught off guard. the timing may vary, but right now the arrival of the severe weather threat looks to be 7-9 pm west of i-65, 9-11 pm along i-65 and i-565, including huntsville, madison, athens, decatur, and fayetteville, and 11 pm-1 am in sand mountain. the severe weather threat will end by 2-3 am. wind will ease on friday, and some colder air will arrive in