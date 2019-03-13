Speech to Text for Craft Beer Business Boom

craft beer has become big business in alabama. waay-31 anchor bill young discovered the big financial gains since the state began to loosen rules on brewers a decade ago. huntsville-based straight to ale brewing is a case study in the success of craft beer in alabama. the company brewed it's first batch nine-years ago...just after alabama made it legal to make beer in the state greater than 6 percent alcohol by volume. two years later, it became legal to buy a pint from a taproom...then to sell beer-to- go...then in bottle larger than 16 ounces. now, their logo is known around the country... "do you know off the top of your head at how many different outlets you sell beer? gosh, i couldn't begin to guess. i think the last time i counted it was 1000 outlets in alabama that sell our beer." "the success of craft breweries like straight to ale is great for the local economy, but i poured over the numbers and wait until you see how much money is being generated by craft breweries across alabama. the numbers speak for themselves. i got these from the alabama brewers guild. in 2017 craft beer had a $616 million dollar impact in alabama. this not only includes sales, but money generated through breweries...whol e salers...retailer s...and things like food and merchandise sold at restaurants attached to brewpubs and taprooms. the excise tax from the sale of craft beer alone totaled $2.2 million dollars. of that money, 42% went to counties and cities, 21% to the state, 20% to the treasury, and 17% to education. "when we left leeman ferr we had 8 employees; now we have 81. we're paying taxes, we distill - pay taxes on that - the economic growth - it is the sky is the limit." there are still issues which the brewers guild wants to take on to further evolve the industry. this includes allowing for multiple brewery locations...and eliminating regulations which prevent brewery and distillery owners from participating in nonprofits that also host licensed special events. in huntsville, bill young, waay-31 news. during the 2017 count, the brewers guild found 34 craft brewers statewide in alabama. they're still adding up the 2018 numbers, but that number is